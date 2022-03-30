ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Robertson, Brock Power Louisiana Past SLU, 6-4

By Madeline Adams
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDBFo_0etkFfAG00

HAMMOND, La – Tyler Robertson belted a game-tying, three-run home run in the third inning to erase an early deficit before Julian Brock belted a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team to a 6-4 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Peyton Havard and five relievers combined on an eight-hitter as Louisiana (12-12) won its second straight game while sweeping the season series against SLU (8-17), which lost of the eighth straight time after a 5-1 win over then No. 1-ranked Ole Miss on March 15.

Drew Shifflet (2-1) earned the victory for Louisiana after pitching 0.2 innings. Tommy Ray and David Christie each pitched a hitless inning for the Ragin’ Cajuns while Chipper Menard pitched the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Louisiana trailed 3-0 in the first inning after the Lions used three hits with two outs to take the lead. Tyler Finke looped a two-out single into left field, stole second and scored on Preston Faulkner’s RBI single to center. After a walk to put runners on first and second, Champ Artigues doubled to right field to drive in Faulkner and Shea Thomas to give SLU a 3-0 lead.

Robertson would tie it up at 3-3 in the third inning after belting a 0-and-2 pitch off SLU’s Alex Potter over the center-field fence. Bobby Lada led off the inning with a walk and moved to second when Warnner Rincones’ grounder to short was bobbled by Evan Keller for an error.

Hayden Durke , who pitched 4.0 innings in relief of Havard, fanned three batters and kept SLU off the board until Faulkner’s solo home run in the sixth inning.

Louisiana would respond one inning later after Conor Higgs led off the inning with a walk off Brock Batty (0-1). Brock capped off a seven-pitch at-bat by hitting a mammoth home run to left field – the first of his career – and giving Louisiana the lead for good at 5-4.

Heath Hood added an insurance run for Louisiana after doubling off the right-field wall, moving to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a wild pitch. Menard, who notched his first save of the year in last Sunday’s 6-3 win over South Alabama, earned his second save in as many games as he fanned two batters.

Hood went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Louisiana. Carson Roccaforte added a double for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Kyle DeBarge adding a single.

Louisiana will return to action on Wednesday when it travels to face in-state foe New Orleans in a 6:30 p.m. game at Maestri Field.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Hammond Daily Star

SLU gets endowed scholarship

Southeastern Louisiana University recently received an endowed scholarship from the Baton Rouge Fair Foundation. The Shannon Christian Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship Fund was established with $10,000 to recognize Christian as a board member for the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation. Christian is a 1995 graduate of Southeastern and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ragin’ Cajun Baseball vs UNO Postponed Due to Weather

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball began their week with a 6-4 road win in Hammond last night against Southeastern Lousiana. The Cajuns were looking to win their third in a row tonight in New Orleans against the UNO Privateers, but they will have to wait longer. Tonight's contest against UNO has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal in as many days as Murray State guard Justice Hill took to Twitter to announce his decision on Tuesday, March 29. Hill becomes the first Murray State player to follow coach Matt...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Dreams Come True of Louisiana fulfills 6-year-old’s wish

DESTREHAN — Many families remember March 12, 2020 as the day the world began to shut down amid rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. For the McDonald family, March 12, 2020 was the start of a new journey even more frightening than a pandemic. Brian and Abby took their...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Robertson
KLFY News 10

Another severe weather threat for Acadiana this afternoon

The next potent storm system will be sweeping across the deep south today leading to another severe risk in Acadiana this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center continues with Enhanced and Moderate risks across Mississippi and Louisiana. Our Futuretrack model shows a line of storms moving into Acadiana after approximately Noon today and then reaching Lafayette […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU’s Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Mulkey knew she had a rebuilding project when she took over as coach of LSU this season. The longtime Baylor coach quickly was able to orchestrate an incredible turnaround for the Tigers, who won 26 games — 17 more than last season. Mulkey was honored Thursday as The Associated Press women’s […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Today’s top stories

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Let’s get you caught up on top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush! Today’s Headlines: Several school districts canceling/ adjusting their schedules today due to severe weather. Brandon Francisco, person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, remains in custody in Missouri. Dozens of […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Softball Erases Deficit, Tops No. 14 Texas in Extra Innings

AUSTIN, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team fought back from an early deficit to capture a signature win over a ranked foe, claiming a 6-5 (8 inn.) win over No. 14 Texas on Wednesday evening at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The Ragin’ Cajuns (21-8) weren’t phased by the host-Longhorns (26-10-1) opening a […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#Slu#South Alabama#New Orleans#The Louisiana Ragin#Cajuns Baseball#Ole Miss#Ragin#Lions
Lake Charles American Press

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed

LSU (22-12, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) will host Kentucky (22-8, 3-3) in a three-game conference series beginning Friday. The Cowgirls are coming off a 7-5 win over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night. McNeese is led by Jil Poullard from Mos Bluff. She’s hitting (.362), hits (25), doubles (6), triples (2), home runs (3),...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy