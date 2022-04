VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats are traveling to New Orleans on Wednesday to compete in the Final Four against the University Of Kansas this weekend. There’s a lot of excitement on campus but also a sense of calm. The men’s basketball team is feeling the support all around. The campus has been pretty quiet Wednesday, but walk into the bookstore, and boy, have they been busy. You can find Villanova gear everywhere, but for those looking for Final Four merchandise, don’t worry it’s all front and center as soon as you walk in. Sizes are going fast. One student found the perfect...

