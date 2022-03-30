MACCC Baseball: PRCC vs. MGCCC

LSU Baseball, fresh off a series win at highly-ranked Florida, stayed hot at the plate in a midweek bout vs UL-Monroe, with a 15-4 win. Former LSU star & Heisman Trophy Finalist Tyrann Mathieu threw out the first pitch before the game. The Tigers only trailed after the Top of the 1st inning, 1-0, but […]
Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Stone. BASEBALL: MGCCC vs. Pearl River (03/29/2022) Highlights from MGCCC's win over Pearl River. SOFTBALL: Vancleave vs. Pascagoula (03/28/2022) Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT. Highlights from senior night at Vancleave. BASEBALL: Stone vs. Picayune (03/26/2022) Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:52...
NEW YORK — (AP) — If this was the last NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden, it certainly was a thriller. Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M.
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College women’s basketball standouts have received National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Sakyia White has been named an NJCAA First Team All-American and Meloney Thames was selected as an NJCAA Honorable Mention. The pair also were named World Exposure Report All-Americans.
Alcorn State has added Cedric Thomas to its coaching staff as defensive coordinator. He recently served as head coach elsewhere in the SWAC.
The post Alcorn State adds former SWAC coach to staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
JACKSON, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The SWAC Jackson State women's basketball, Alcorn State women's cross country and men's basketball teams...
Comments / 0