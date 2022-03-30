MACCC Softball: PRCC vs. MGCCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football career with Millsaps College. The signing was held in Northeast Lauderdale’s gym and Wright was surrounded by his friends and family. Wright explained the reason he signed with Millsaps was it was the only school to truly give him an opportunity.

