Pearl River County, MS

MACCC Softball: PRCC vs. MGCCC

By Jeff Haeger
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into today’s top 20 double-header between Pearl River Community College...

www.wxxv25.com

WJTV 12

PRCC to host career fair on March 23

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) Career Technical Education (CTE) will host a career fest on Wednesday, March 23. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Marvin R. White Coliseum. At least 50 vendors will attend the event, including those who represent the automotive industry, […]
POPLARVILLE, MS
KPLC TV

McNeese-LSU softball game postponed to April 26

BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WTOK-TV

Trojans’ Jordan Wright signs to Millsaps College

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football career with Millsaps College. The signing was held in Northeast Lauderdale’s gym and Wright was surrounded by his friends and family. Wright explained the reason he signed with Millsaps was it was the only school to truly give him an opportunity.
LAUDERDALE, MS
WDAM-TV

Two Lady Bobcats named JuCo All-America

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College women’s basketball standouts have received National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Sakyia White has been named an NJCAA First Team All-American and Meloney Thames was selected as an NJCAA Honorable Mention. The pair also were named World Exposure Report All-Americans.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two of the top five high school softball teams in the state are separated by just 16 miles. Petal got the best of Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first of two regular season games between the old rivals. The Lady Panthers (13-1) are...
PETAL, MS
Anne Rogers
WJTV 12

Spring Football: Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College is back at spring practice and hopes to build on last year’s end of season success. The Choctaws finished last year at 4-6. The spring game is set for April 21st at 6 p.m..
CLINTON, MS
KATC News

St. Julien Park to host LHSAA Girls' State Select Softball Tournament

The City of Broussard's St. Julien Park has been selected for the Girls' Select State Softball Tournament Championships in April. According to Lafayette Travel, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Select Schools Committee has announced the championships will take place on April 29-30, at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
BROUSSARD, LA

