MACCC Softball: PRCC vs. MGCCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Pearl River Community College’s (PRCC) Career Technical Education (CTE) will host a career fest on Wednesday, March 23. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Marvin R. White Coliseum. At least 50 vendors will attend the event, including those who represent the automotive industry, […]
BATON ROUGE – Due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area, McNeese and LSU’s midweek game has been moved to Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The LSU-McNeese game at Tiger Park was originally scheduled for April 19. Fans who purchased tickets with the original date will be valid for entry.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale’s Jordan Wright held his signing day as he will continue his football career with Millsaps College. The signing was held in Northeast Lauderdale’s gym and Wright was surrounded by his friends and family. Wright explained the reason he signed with Millsaps was it was the only school to truly give him an opportunity.
Alabama gets a big win against the South Alabama Jaguars in the mid-week game to improve their record to 15-11. This is the Tides first mid-week win since March 8 where they beat Troy 8-1. Freshman Ben Hess got the start for the Tide, pitching three innings and only allowing...
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College women’s basketball standouts have received National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors. Sakyia White has been named an NJCAA First Team All-American and Meloney Thames was selected as an NJCAA Honorable Mention. The pair also were named World Exposure Report All-Americans.
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two of the top five high school softball teams in the state are separated by just 16 miles. Petal got the best of Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first of two regular season games between the old rivals. The Lady Panthers (13-1) are...
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College is back at spring practice and hopes to build on last year’s end of season success. The Choctaws finished last year at 4-6. The spring game is set for April 21st at 6 p.m..
The City of Broussard's St. Julien Park has been selected for the Girls' Select State Softball Tournament Championships in April. According to Lafayette Travel, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Select Schools Committee has announced the championships will take place on April 29-30, at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
