High School Baseball: Pass Christian vs. Stone

Fannett-Metal(1-0) travelled to Forbes Road for an ICC contest. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs to take home a 29-1 victory. “We made some solid contact throughout the game but especially in the first inning. We also capitalized on several mistakes made by the Cardinals defense”, said F-M Coach Paul Coffman.
CONCORDIA - Cloud County Community College sophomore baseball player Ian Riley has been named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Player of the Week for his performance for the T-Birds in a four-game sweep over Dodge City Community College last weekend. Reaching base in 15 out of 19 plate appearances for...
The Ellerbe boys’ and girls’ soccer teams, along with the Rockingham baseball team, earned wins on Tuesday. Defending their home field, the Ellerbe Middle School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams earned a sweep against visiting Anson Middle School. The Wildcats collected their first win of the...
GODDARD, Kan.—Both Hutchinson High School Softball and Baseball games vs Goddard Eisenhower were suspended by mother nature Tuesday with make-up dates to be decided in the future. The Salthawk girls trail Eisenhower in the 4th inning 3-0 while the Salthawk baseball team is down 8-1 in the bottom of the 4th when lightning halted both games.
Comments / 0