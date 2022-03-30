ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston mother fights to keep man accused in her daughter's death behind bars

By Briana Conner
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

A mother is on a crusade to keep her daughter's alleged killer in custody.

We've been following Alex Haggerty's murder case since Houston police say he killed Brittany Burfield in 2018. He's been held without bond, but that could change next month.

SEE ALSO: Murdered Houston woman's family concerned as her accused killer seeks release

Tricia Valentine has been to every hearing associated with her daughter's case. The next one set to decide on bail will be in late April. Until then, Valentine's using her time to drum up support for a petition , asking the judge not to give Haggarty a chance to get out.

"He seems to feel like he should be out on bond," Valentine said.

In October 2021, Haggerty wrote to the court praying, "that the court set a reasonable bond herein."

Now, a judge is set to rule on a motion from his attorney at a bond hearing set for April 26. Valentine said his release would put the entire community at risk.

"I have no doubt. He killed (Burfield) while he was on parole. He is a chronic offender," she said.

Valentine has been heavily involved in her daughter's case since Burfield went missing almost four years ago. Haggerty helped lead investigators to her body in 2019. Now, her mother's mission is to keep him behind bars as Harris County experiences what she called a "bond pandemic."

SEE ALSO: Family closer to closure after murder suspect leads police to body believed to be missing Houston woman

"It's a hot issue for everybody knowing that violent criminals are being put back on the street to reoffend," she said.

To stop that from happening in Haggerty's case, Valentine created a Change.org petition . In the three days since the petition was created, it was signed by almost 2,000 people.

"I'm really, very pleased at the response, because I was going to be happy with several hundred. I never thought it would go into the thousands," she said.

Valentine plans to present the petition and other letters of support to the district attorney and the judge in Haggerty's case.

"I think sending letters to him and sending him the petition will strengthen his resolve to do the right thing, and that's my goal," Valentine said.

There's no date set for Haggerty's trial yet.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 8

Valerie Turner
1d ago

if he gets bond what a huge slap in the face for the mother justice is blind when it comes to innocent people and children he should be put down for his crime

Reply
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston

120K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

41M+

Views

Follow ABC13 Houston and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Dad Of Alleged Victim Attacks College Football Player At Hearing

The father of an alleged victim reportedly attacked a college football player at a court hearing this week. Police arrested former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas and charged him with “assault family violence.” According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the father and mother of an alleged assault victim attacked Demas and one of his family members at a hearing this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy