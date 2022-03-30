ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

REPORT: Ukrainian refugees being held in Acadiana ICE detention center

By Britt Lofaso
 1 day ago

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Numerous Ukrainian families are being detained in ICE detention centers in Louisiana, according to a immigration lawyers.

This comes as millions of people are fleeing their homes in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

The South Louisiana Correctional Center in Basile houses detainees who in the custody of ICE, and reports say many Ukraine refugees are being sent here.

An immigration lawyer says she’s received multiple inquiries from people who live in the United States, saying their Ukrainian family members and their loved ones are being transferred to the Acadia Parish facility upon their arrival in the states.

She says the family members of these Ukrainians are asking for help, but she tells the Daily Mail that they’ll remain there until a they have their asylum hearings in court.

She adds that some families are even being separated and sent to other detention centers across the country.

Other immigration attorneys at the Southern Poverty Law Center tell the Daily Mail three Ukrainian women they’ve been in contact with were sent to the Acadiana ICE processing center as well.

More reports also from a nonprofit group called Immigrant Defenders Law Center allege a Russian couple were told they were being sent to the South Louisiana Correctional Center as well after camping out at a port of entry near the Mexico border. That’s also according to Daily Mail.

Many attorneys and advocates are now calling on the Biden administration to step in and give Ukrainian refugees legal status in the U.S. while escaping the war.

News Ten spoke with a supervisor at the South Louisiana Correctional Center, though they say they cannot comment on whether or not Ukrainian refugees are being held at the facility.

News 10 also reached out to staff members over the phone, though the facility has yet to return our phone calls.

