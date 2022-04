PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its second straight game in the Intercity Girls Soccer Tournament, a 5-0 shut out of host Bloomington on Thursday. Richwoods beat Metamora, 3-0, and Washington lost at Chatham Glenwood, 3-0, in girls soccer action. Brimfield and Peoria Christian won softball games moved into the Louisville Slugger Dome on […]

PEORIA, IL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO