ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

Suicidal man leads deputies on foot chase through Caseville

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46asrz_0etkEYpQ00
A suicidal Bay City man led Huron County deputies on a foot chase through the Caseville area on Monday afternoon. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Huron County sheriff's deputies were able to subdue a suicidal man after he led them on a foot chase in Caseville on Monday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicidal man at a residence on John Lynn Drive in Caseville Monday around 3:30 p.m.

A resident of the home had called Huron County Dispatch and said a family member, a 55-year-old man from Bay City, was threatening to take his own life with a utility knife. The man was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine and “out of control,” according to the press release.

The man, who was holding the knife to his throat outside of the residence, fled on foot when deputies arrived. Deputies chased the man through backyards and other parts of Caseville and Caseville Township before the man was taken into custody in a yard on Grand Avenue in Caseville.

The man continued to struggle, still threatening suicide holding the knife near his throat, according to the press release, and was tased by responding officers. He was then taken to Scheurer Hospital for treatment and a psychiatric evaluation.

The Michigan State Police, a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and Scheurer Ambulance also responded to the incident.

Comments / 1

Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune

519

Followers

298

Posts

72K+

Views

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caseville, MI
County
Huron County, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Caseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Suicidal#Methamphetamine#Huron County Dispatch#Scheurer Hospital#The Michigan State Police#Scheurer Ambulance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
519
Followers
298
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy