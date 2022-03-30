Suicidal man leads deputies on foot chase through Caseville

A suicidal Bay City man led Huron County deputies on a foot chase through the Caseville area on Monday afternoon. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Huron County sheriff's deputies were able to subdue a suicidal man after he led them on a foot chase in Caseville on Monday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicidal man at a residence on John Lynn Drive in Caseville Monday around 3:30 p.m.

A resident of the home had called Huron County Dispatch and said a family member, a 55-year-old man from Bay City, was threatening to take his own life with a utility knife. The man was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine and “out of control,” according to the press release.

The man, who was holding the knife to his throat outside of the residence, fled on foot when deputies arrived. Deputies chased the man through backyards and other parts of Caseville and Caseville Township before the man was taken into custody in a yard on Grand Avenue in Caseville.

The man continued to struggle, still threatening suicide holding the knife near his throat, according to the press release, and was tased by responding officers. He was then taken to Scheurer Hospital for treatment and a psychiatric evaluation.

The Michigan State Police, a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and Scheurer Ambulance also responded to the incident.