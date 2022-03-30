Midstate Infectious disease expert weighs in on second COVID booster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Now that fourth COVID shots are approved for those 50 and up, those inclined to get it may wonder when?

The CDC says to wait at least four months to get a second mRNA booster, but one infectious disease doctor told abc27 he recommends waiting six months.

“I think if you’re over 50, especially if you’re older, over the age of 65. If more medical conditions or are immune suppressed, the fourth shot is a very good idea,” Dr. John Goldman, UPMC infectious disease specialist said.

That’s also the recommendation of the CDC after the FDA authorized a second booster shot of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines.

“I think what we’re finding is that the boosters particularly for older people, particularly for people who are sicker provide you with protection, particularly against severe disease and hospitalization,” Goldman said.

The authorization also allows those moderately and severely immunocompromised to get a fifth dose at least four months after the previous one.

Goldman says it’s a bit of a judgment call whether you should get the second booster.

“My parents are older. I would strongly recommend it for them,” Goldman said. “I’m going to get it because I probably get exposed more than most people working in the hospital.”

The CDC also now says adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

For all of these recommendations, the CDC says to wait four months. But Goldman has a different opinion.

“I wouldn’t recommend it before six months unless you’re immune-suppressed,” Goldman said. “The way I’d like to put it is you should walk, not run to get your booster. If you wait a little bit of time, it’s unlikely to hurt. It may even conceivably help by giving you longer-lasting immunity.”

Only about half of Americans eligible for a third shot have gotten one.

