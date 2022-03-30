ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, IL

Manhunt continues after bizarre car fires in Columbia, Illinois

By Ty Hawkins
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Adela Childress was one of seven victims left wondering what happened after multiple vehicle arsons were started early Tuesday morning in Columbia, Illinois.

“The first thing when I open it, it was smoke — no flames. And then I start coughing,” Childress said.

She’s okay, but now she’s going to have to figure out what’s next for her car.

“Now, I’m trying to clean it up so I can go to work Thursday because tomorrow I’m off. So that’s what happened,” she said.

The arsons happened on the 200 block of East Plum Street, South Ferkel, East Washington Street, and the 200 block of South Metter where Childress lives.

“I hope that they can get the guy who’s doing this to everyone,” Childress said.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon sent FOX 2 this statement: “We had seven vehicles (that were unlocked) that someone entered and ignited something inside on fire and then shut the door. Some were in the back seat, some front seat, some floorboard.  Damage was bad, but it appears because of the lack of oxygen (door being shut and windows up), prevented the fires from getting worse, almost ‘smothering’ the fires out.”

Bobby Talbert has been in Columbia from Texas visiting family for the last few weeks. Now, he doesn’t know what’s next for his truck.

“Burned a hole in my floorboard. It’s all the way down to the metal and the insulation in there,” Talbert said. “Had to cut it out.”

“We just hope they catch him, put a stop to this because that could’ve blown up and caught people’s houses on fire. Everything could have been really bad,” he said.

Retired and on a fixed income, like Childress, Talbert hopes the suspect is found.

“Whoever you are you might want to get right with God. Get back in church,” Talbert said.

