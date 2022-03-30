ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans during National Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Marco Torrez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day and across the nation Vietnam veterans are being honored for their service.

Locally, the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery led a ceremony for our own heroes.

The Kern County community came together to give appreciation, love and respect to Vietnam warriors. These same warriors in the past were ostracized and looked down upon for tor their service but today they were given nothing but full honors.


A day to recognize heroes within our own community. The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery recognized veterans for their service in Vietnam.

“It not only means a lot to me, but it means a lot to every veteran. So putting on this event, coming to this event, is just a portion of healing that we are doing,” Armando Soliz a veteran said,.

Kern County lost 194 military personnel in the Vietnam war. Their names were read during the ceremony to honor those who never came home.

The ceremony also recognized the military personnel that did come home.

Vietnam veterans at the event got pins, certificates and applause from the community. Many Vietnam veterans didn’t get the welcome home they deserved and so the ceremony aimed to change that.

“Every Vietnam veteran who came home and we were pretty much shunned by the communities,” Soliz said. “So over the years we’ve been getting these accolades, these ‘welcome home’s, these ‘thank you for your service’ that we didn’t get beforehand.”

But the ceremony brings a renewed sense of recognition and appreciation towards our heroes.

“As of recently I’m just getting used to it,” Roger Gonzales a Vietnam Veteran said. “You know? Having people acknowledge the effort we made for the country. Just the idea people thanking me for my service and calling me sir.. we didn’t get that when we got home but it’s a good feeling.”

The celebration doesn’t just end here. You can support your local veterans by going to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield.



KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the Vietnam War next week. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger honors Vietnam veterans, families

KINGSPORT — Some had tears in their eyes while others held their certificates and pins with pride at Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Vietnam veteran-pinning ceremony in Kingsport. The event is part of Harshbarger’s partnership with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration effort to recognize Vietnam-era veterans and surviving family members...
KGET

Local company asks for donations to send to Ukrainian troops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meathead Movers is asking people to support Operation USA, by providing over-the-counter medical supplies for delivery to Ukrainian refugees. The Bakersfield-based moving company is asking for first aid supplies like bandages, pain relievers, eye drops, syringes, and related items. All donations must be unopened with an expiration date of at least […]
WHEC TV-10

Veteran's Outreach Center organizing National Vietnam Veterans Day event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — National Vietnam Veterans Day is next Tuesday and the Veteran's Outreach Center is organizing an event to honor those who served, those who've died, and their families. All vets and their families are welcome to attend the recognition service at the Association for the Blind...
KGET

KGET

