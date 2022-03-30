ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

Suicidal man leads deputies on foot chase through Caseville

By Mark Birdsall
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron County sheriff's deputies were able to subdue a suicidal man after he led them on a foot chase in Caseville on Monday. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicidal man at a...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caseville, MI
County
Huron County, MI
Huron County, MI
Crime & Safety
Caseville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Tampa Bay Times

Man, 59, dies after driving into 11-foot alligator on Lithia roadway, deputies say

LITHIA — A 59-year-old man died Thursday morning after he hit an 11-foot alligator on Balm-Picnic Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. about two miles west of County Road 39 on Balm-Picnic Road, also known as County Road 672, deputies said. The impact with the gator caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before settling in a ditch on the north side of the road.
LITHIA, FL
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Suicidal#Methamphetamine#Huron County Dispatch#Scheurer Hospital#The Michigan State Police#Scheurer Ambulance
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Vidalia shooting leads to multiple law enforcement agencies chasing vehicle through Natchez

VIDALIA, La. — A shooting in Vidalia turned into a chase when a suspect fled the scene in his truck, law officials said. A man, which authorities believe was 48-year-old Robert Tolbert arrested in Natchez Thursday afternoon after a multi-agency vehicle chase, reportedly fired multiple shots near Country Estates on Ralph’s Road in Vidalia. No one was injured during the shooting and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
VIDALIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Man jailed for late-night chase through Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who led state troopers on a chase through Mason City has been sentenced. Jay James Eden, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to eluding and driving while barred. He was arrested in the early morning hours of January 18 a pursuit through many parts of Mason City where law enforcement said Eden failed to obey a stop sign 16 times.
MASON CITY, IA
KRQE News 13

Man leads police on another wrong way I-25 chase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno Diaz is the driver who led police on another wrong-way chase Monday. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, they received a call about a man beating and forcing a woman into his car in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Zafarano Drive. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KGMI

Bellingham man arrested after leading police on wild chase across town

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A DUI driver led officers on a wild chase, attacked several with a hatchet, crashed into Bellis Fair Mall and continued his rampage inside Saturday night. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 32-year-old David A. Anderson of Bellingham fled from officers when they tried to stop him...
BELLINGHAM, WA
WTOP

Frederick County deputy shoots driver during foot chase

A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy shot a driver early Friday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit in the Maryland county. It happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the Kingsbrook area, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, identified as Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello,...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man arrested after leading police on chase, attempting to carjack vehicle

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase and attempting to carjack another vehicle in Allegan County Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. when an officer attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation on M-222 in Watson Township. The driver fled and led the officer on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect driver intentionally struck the officer's vehicle, disabling it.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy