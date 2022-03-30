ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Tuesday Double Take: MAGA Vs. Hunter Biden & Russian Pullout?!?

Cover picture for the articleOLATHE, Kan. - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Kansas City Air Show Labor Day weekend. The event will again be held at New Century AirCenter, south of Olathe. The performance by the Thunderbirds will be extra special because it's part of the Air Force's 75th anniversary....

Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
Fox News

FLASHBACK: Ex-intel officials claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation

The New York Times confirmed a story this week about Hunter Biden’s laptop that over 50 former U.S. intelligence officials previously dismissed as Russian disinformation. The Times confirmed the authenticity of President Biden's son's missing laptop that turned up in a Delaware repair shop and contained dozens of damning emails from his time at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
