Farmington, MO

Tuesday Sports Scoreboard

 2 days ago

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for March 31, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community won its second straight game in the Intercity Girls Soccer Tournament, a 5-0 shut out of host Bloomington on Thursday. Richwoods beat Metamora, 3-0, and Washington lost at Chatham Glenwood, 3-0, in girls soccer action. Brimfield and Peoria Christian won softball games moved into the Louisville Slugger Dome on […]
PEORIA, IL
WJHL

Abingdon spots Lebanon 5 runs and comes back to win

Abingdon, VA — Good night for baseball as a great crowd turned out for this game and the Pioneers who won the 2-A state championship last year led 5-0. That’s when the Falcons bats came alive Cole Lambert hits a dribble up the middle that would allow Ethan Gibson to slide in safely. Then Beckett […]
ABINGDON, VA

