ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning. St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis told reporters during a news conference that squads were dispatched to the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, which is in the city's Como neighborhood, around 9 a.m. on reports of a woman on fire. Responding officers found a woman in her 40s who was severely burned, unresponsive and not breathing. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was declared dead on the scene.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 16 DAYS AGO