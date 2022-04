Jacksonville State’s baseball team took down Auburn 5-2 Tuesday night at Plainsman Park, and Carson Crowe had a lot to do with it. Crowe got the Gamecocks on the board in the top of the first inning by driving in T.J. Reeves with an RBI double. He repeated that feat in the top of fifth, giving JSU a 3-1 lead.

