Bowie, MD

Passport Auto Group gives 300 residents free gas

By Cheyenne Corin
 2 days ago

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday Passport Auto Group filled up 300 residents’ gas tanks to ease some of their “pain at the pump.”

Passport Auto Group is a family-owned and operating business in the DMV that prides itself on its longstanding commitment to investing in the community. The company’s President Everett Hellmuth says when they noticed how much gas prices were impacting drivers, they knew they had to do something.

“Some people said they’ve never filled their car up with gas,” said Hellmuth. “I asked him how much it costs to fill it up and they said we don’t know because we’ve never been able to fill it up. And we’ve been able to fill their tank up completely.”

The helpers even pumped the gas themselves for customers and distributed tips on how to save money driving.

“Thankful that they’re thinking about the community and able to help put some smiles on some faces to make the week a little easier for people,” said Andrea Davis, a Bowie, Maryland resident.

Earlier this month Maryland lawmakers enacted a 30-day gas tax holiday, saving drivers 36 cents per gallon. But experts say we could see more relief because of Ukrainian – Russian peace talks and new COVID lockdowns in China. People in our area say they would like to see prices dip even more.

“We’ve gone lower, let’s go lower,” said Jasmine W. a resident of Temple Hills. “I appreciate the effort, everyone’s doing their job, but there are still people who can’t even afford food. So you’re asking them to get up go to work and still drive with the prices this high.”

