Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion has lambasted Sam Elliott for his comments on her film The Power of the Dog. On Marc Maron’s WTF podcast recently, Elliott complained that Campion’s Western was “a piece of sh*t,” with “allusions of homosexuality,” comparing the cowboy characters to Chippendales dancers that “wear bow ties and not much else” and who are “running around in chaps and no shirts.” DGA Awards 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage He also tore into New Zealander Campion for making an American story, saying, “What the f*ck does this woman from down there know about the American West?” Speaking to...

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO