After a few days of silence, Chris Rock finally opened up about what occurred on the stage at the 94th Oscars when Will Smith approached him and slapped him on live television. Rock opened about it during a stand-up show in Boston, scheduled long before the events that took place on Sunday, beginning his set to the audience with a question that prompted laughter, "How was your weekend?" Rock quickly dispelled any notion that he might have a lot of material about what transpired between he and Smith for the show, noting that he's still processing what even happened. Watch the clip for yourself below!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO