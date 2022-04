OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The deadly drug fentanyl is being pressed into all kinds of drugs and counterfeit pills. And many times, users have no idea. "Fentanyl is such a powerful drug," said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward. "And it's so cheap, that it is the ideal drug for drug-trafficking organizations and street dealers to expand their product and increase their market."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO