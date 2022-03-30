‘We’re going to stay here’: Some local businesses remain thanks to Paycheck Protection Program

ORLANDO, Fla. — There wasn’t much activity inside Too Much Sauce at 4 p.m. on a Tuesday. That was to be expected — at that time, workers were counting down the hours in their offices. The lunch rush was long over.

The few couples and families who trickled in for a bite were still a welcome sight to Evan Dimov. In fact, his restaurant’s very existence in 2022 was something he once found hard to imagine.

“It was very scary,” he said.

Like every business owner and worker, Dimov’s world turned upside down at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Overnight, his customer base dried up. He closed his space to the public and fulfilled takeout orders for people sick of cooking at home.

Dimov said the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) kept him afloat. The government program promised businesses a forgivable loan if they used the money to keep workers employed. Dimov applied, and after a lot of document submissions, he was approved for a loan enough to pay his 10 workers and the landlord.

“I said, ‘We might not have much to do here. But we’re going to stay here. And I have the money to pay you guys,’” Dimov recalled.

Success for businesses like Dimov is the reason supporters of PPP say the program was worth every penny of its trillion-dollar price tag.

“It was the most surreal, insane two years of my life,” Fountainhead Commercial Capital CEO Chris Hurn said. “If the government hadn’t done what they did, and really mobilized like they did, I think we would have had serious economic instability.”

In the 20 years prior to the pandemic, Hurn estimated his company approved loans for 1,200 businesses. From 2020 to 2022, his team approved 300,000 PPP loans — at times, working seven days per week.

Hurn said the desperation at the time was vivid. People drove hours to try to talk to them in person, hoping to fast-track their approval. At times, he said, the flood was coming so fast his team had to set aside every other responsibility to just keep up. Hurn said his team described it as “the greatest calling we’ve ever had.”

The legacy of the program has some complications, one of them being the price tag. An independent study found each job saved cost taxpayers $258,000, far more than the average salary it saved. It also found at least two-thirds of the money went to uses other than saving jobs — though it has been long known that other uses, such as bills and rent payments, were on the table as well.

Hurn himself estimated that up to 33% of the applications his team reviewed were partially or fully fraudulent, including people staging ID photos, creating employees out of thin air or inflating their salaries. Some, he said, were easy to reject. Others were more subtle – and the FBI now calls him regularly asking for documents about businesses suspected of slipping through the cracks.

“We’ve submitted well over 1,000 instances of fraud to the (Small Business Administration) Office of Inspector General to investigate,” he said. “We’ve submitted hundreds since PPP ended.”

He predicted it would take years for the government to run through every lead it had — at great personal cost to the people who cheated and would find themselves facing charges and unable to take out any government-backed loans in the future.

Some economists have also criticized Washington’s response to the economic pains in general, calling all of the stimulus programs an overreaction, injecting too much gas into the economy, which led to absurd spending ideas and inflation.

Hurn said he wasn’t surprised by the rise of prices, likening it to basic economics and saying a stabilization was underway. However, he cautioned against armchair quarterbacking every move made, predicting PPP would again return — with a few more checks in place.

“You can always look back in hindsight and criticize, but at the time we were in it, nobody really knew,” he said. “Some people thought this was the end of the world happening.”

