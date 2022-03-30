ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5th annual Vietnam Veterans Day celebrated in Siouxland

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – People across the country are honoring Veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park hosted the 5th annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center welcomed Vietnam Veterans, their families, friends, and other Veterans, all to remember the sacrifices made 60 years ago during the war.

Veteran finds ways to continue to serve and promote patriotism in Siouxland

The presentation of colors, firing party, and taps kicked off the honorary dinner, and some Vietnam Veterans said spending time with those who understand what Vietnam was all about adds meaning to the special day.

“It’s like old home day. You know some of them. I served with a couple. I ride motorcycles with about 20 of them sitting here. So I know them pretty well. We get along, most of the time. Brotherly love,” said Wayne Thieman, who served in Vietnam as a Marine.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s nice to get to know some of these guys that I haven’t met before,” said William Flory, who served in Vietnam in the United States Coast Guard.

The event rekindled emotions for many at the observance. Veterans called the day significant as a way to honor their sacrifice; something that wasnt always the case after returning home from Vietnam.

“It makes me feel good that people are finally realizing that the Vietnam veterans weren’t really received very well when they came home,” William Flory said.

Veteran shares her knowledge to aid the futures of Siouxland nurses

“Well, I think it’s a great deal because when I came back in the ’60s, I got spit on and everything else for being over at Vietnam, so it’s a great honor to have all these things going on today,” said Thomas Menard, who served in Vietnam in the Navy.

“I used to bring veterans, guys back from Vietnam on ambulances and that. And you just, unreal. And this is a way to honor all of them,” said Donna Flory, who served during the Vietnam War in the Navy

All veterans and active-duty personnel that attended in uniform ate for free.

