ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Happy birthday, Janet! Woman celebrates 111th birthday, gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild

WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A special birthday party was held for a woman who turned 111 years old Tuesday. She has now officially surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years. Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday. Lovingly known as "Nanny" among her...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Gabby Petito’s Brother & Best Friend Share Heartfelt Tributes for the Late Vlogger for Her 23rd Birthday

She's remembered as an "angel." Friends and family of Gabby Petito paid tribute to the late vlogger on social media on what would have been her 23rd birthday. "Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here." Gabby's father Joseph Petito tweeted from Florida on March 20, the day after his daughter's actual birthday, along with a photos of a pier on the Gulf of Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Salem News Online

Local woman celebrates 90th birthday

Esther L. Chick celebrated her 90th birthday at Ezio’s Italian Restaurant in Salem with her three sons, John (Connie), Bill (Patty) and Carmen (Casey), and 40 other family and friends. The party enjoyed dinner cookies and a strawberry birthday cake. (Submitted photo)
SALEM, OH
Rocqui Martinez

Happy birthday to EveryDopeGirl!

EveryDopeGirl (EDG) is turning 4 and it’s time to P-A-R-T-Y! And you know what that means, right? It means there’s going tobe CAKE and hopefully a lot CAKE cause I LOVE BIRTHDAYCAKE and balloons galore. I am so ready for a P-A-R-T-Y!!!
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
POLITICS
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Grandchild#Short Term Memory#American
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s people like this that keep racism alive”, Black mother claims her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card

The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
InspireMore

Stranger Crafts Sweetest Gift To Remind Grieving Woman Of Her Late Grandma.

Sometimes strangers surprise us in the most amazing ways. Leslie Ann Powers was scrolling through Facebook when she spotted an item on a page about strange secondhand items found at thrift shops. Her grandmother had recently passed away, and she was trying to take her mind off of the pain. Suddenly, she saw a post about a familiar crocheted pillow. It was the exact same one her grandmother had always kept on her couch!
SOCIETY
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy