ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Texas Truck Driver, Accomplice Who Trafficked $5.6 Million in Drugs Through Bucks County Headed to Prison

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BEDMINSTER, PA – An out-of-state couple has been sentenced to prison after trafficking more...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Shore News Network
Shore News Network

83K+

Followers

51K+

Posts

30M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Bedminster Township, PA
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
City
California, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Two convicted in prison-based drug trafficking ring

WICHITA, Kan. – A federal jury convicted two Wichita men on charges related to an inmate-run drug trafficking ring headquartered from a prison cell in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Following the presentation of court documents and evidence at trial, a jury found 58-year-old Kevin Lewis, and 45-year-old Travis Vontress...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Accomplice#Trafficked#Jeep
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy