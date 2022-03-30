ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Otis David Bush, 80

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 2 days ago

Otis David Bush, 80, of Lakeland, passed away March 22, 2022. David was born in Early County, Georgia to the late Davis and Lena Bush. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of a Sergeant,...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
LkldNow
LkldNow

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

827K+

Views

Follow LkldNow and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
LkldNow

Charles Lester Kempf, 95

Charles L. Kempf, born in Holton, MI on August 18, 1926 to Walter Freeman & Lucile (Miller) Kempf, was ushered into the presence of his Lord on March 25, 2022. He is survived by his 5 children: Dr. Charles A. (Ruby), Dr. Craig L. (Jamie), Betsy Levingston, Susan Tarr (Kerry), and Donna Watkins (Bob); 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Betty Seaton. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Sally C. (Miller) Kempf & his 6 brothers. His family is comforted knowing he had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, served Him faithfully, & will see him in heaven again someday.
LkldNow

Tisha “Earlene” Tooke, 82

Tisha “Earlene” Tooke, 82, left her earthly home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 to be with the Lord. She was born in Berrien County, Georgia to Bullock Gaskins and Lola Giddens. Earlene lived in Madison, Florida before moving to Lakeland. She attended Lakeland High School and Polk State College. When she retired from Lockheed Martin as a payroll professional, she worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block and continued to prepare taxes for friends and family. Earlene enjoyed gardening, jewelry making, crocheting, and reading her Bible. She loved her family and her fur baby “Charlie.”
LAKELAND, FL
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Bushnell, FL
City
Hawthorne, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Eagle Lake, FL
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
LkldNow

Nancy Brown Rivello, 50

Nancy Brown Rivello, 50 of Lakeland passed away March 23, 2022. Born in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Edwin and Peggy Flowers, her father still survives. Other survivors include her husband of 14 years, Andy Rivello; children, Ashley Rivello, Jade Brown, Noelle Rivello, Zachary Rivello, Summer Brown; brother, Eddie Flowers; grandchildren, Bristol, Jake, Jaxson, Jamison.
LkldNow

Joyce Marie Wilson Key, 78

Joyce Marie Wilson Key of Murfreesboro, TN and Lakeland, FL; A dearly loved mother by her three sons, Richard “Ricky”, Randy, and David; and sister of five siblings, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was preceded...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Florida National Cemetery#Veteran#The Us Army Reserves#The Polk County Clerk#American#Wigham#Fl 33513
LkldNow

Appellate Courthouse Slated for Lakeland Will Be Named for the Late Judge Oliver L. Green

Action by Florida lawmakers to create a new appeals court district based in St. Petersburg clears the way to build a $50 million courthouse in Lakeland for the 2nd District Court of Appeals, Florida Politics reports. The Lakeland courthouse will be named after the late Judge Oliver L. Green, under a legislative deal sealed on Tuesday. | ALSO: Tampa Bay Times | Judge Green’s August 2021 obituary.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Rick Olivo, COVID-19, Hubbell

RICK OLIVO, who founded the troupe that evolved into Lakeland Community Theatre, taught generations of visual artists and created the model for Lakeland’s Swansation sculptures, died Saturday at age 74. COVID-19 cases in Polk County declined for a seventh straight week to the kinds of levels seen in the...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LHS Mourns Father and Son Who Both Became Head Drum Majors

A father and son whose love of music led them both to legacies as Lakeland High School drum majors are being memorialized in Lakeland Saturday and in Tallahassee Monday following their deaths in an auto accident last weekend. The son, Aaron Bates II, was known to family and friends as...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Kelli Stargel, Quentin Darrington

KELLI STARGEL, a Lakeland Republican, was honored with an hour-long, bipartisan sendoff as her 14th and final Florida legislative session ended. She served four years in the House and 10 in the Senate, where she capped her career as appropriations chair. With her time in the Legislature ending in November due to term limits, she says she has no current plans to run for another office but isn’t ruling it out either. (Subscribers-only story)
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Thomas Leo Gaiser, 89

Thomas Leo Gaiser, self-taught Engineer, loving, modest, kind man of highest moral character who led his family by example now walks with Jesus after passing away at home March 22, 2022, at age 89 after a long illness with his loving wife caring for his needs. He enjoyed sharing kind humor, like during old age saying if he knew he was going to live this long he would have taken better care of himself.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Gourmet Cookie Shop Opening Soon on S. Florida Avenue

Lakelanders will soon have a new place to cure their dessert cravings. John and Whitnee Mitchell of Lakeland plan to open Twisted Sugar, a gourmet cookie franchise at 3958 S. Florida Ave., in an area just south of the Polk Parkway near other food, beverage and dessert chains. The shop,...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Thursday Forum Will Discuss Solutions to Homelessness in Lakeland

Solutions for the 3,700-plus Polk County public school students classified as homeless — living in shelters, budget motels, dangerously comprised dwellings or sofa-surfing with friends and family — will be among the topics discussed Thursday at a Lakeland forum on homelessness and affordable housing. “This year we are...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy