Otis David Bush, 80
Otis David Bush, 80, of Lakeland, passed away March 22, 2022. David was born in Early County, Georgia to the late Davis and Lena Bush. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of a Sergeant,...www.lkldnow.com
