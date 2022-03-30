ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LkldNow

Nancy Brown Rivello, 50

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 2 days ago

Nancy Brown Rivello, 50 of Lakeland passed away March 23, 2022. Born in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Edwin and Peggy Flowers, her...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

LkldNow
LkldNow

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

827K+

Views

Related
LkldNow

Robert J. Jones, 78

Robert J. Jones went to spend eternity with his heavenly father and the rest of his family who passed before him and his in-laws who also passed before him on March 24, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. All of the families are awaiting his coming home to share in his eternal...
LAKELAND, FL
Cape Gazette

Nancy Lorraine Sokso, family matriarch

Nancy Lorraine Sokso, formerly an active resident of both the Broadkill Beach and Sadsburyville, Pa. communities, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, in Newark surrounded by family. She was born June 28, 1930, in New Holland, Pa., to Landis and Elsie Charles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
NEWARK, DE
LkldNow

Otis David Bush, 80

Otis David Bush, 80, of Lakeland, passed away March 22, 2022. David was born in Early County, Georgia to the late Davis and Lena Bush. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of a Sergeant, before his Honorable Discharge in 1985. He also worked for the Polk County Clerk’s office as a Manager of the Felony, Misdemeanor & Traffic Division for numerous years. He was an entrepreneur at heart and owner of many businesses.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Homer Eugene Gartrell, 85

Homer Eugene Gartrell, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 24th 2022. Homer was born in Leesville, Ohio but at the age of one his family moved to Lakeland, FL. It was in Lakeland where he met the love of his life Barbara. Their first formal introduction was when Homer gave up his bus seat to Barbara after she became ill after school in 1953. While this was the first time Homer formally showed Barbara his caring and generosity it would not be his last. Homer soon graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954 where he made lots of lasting memories playing football and making friends. After graduating high school he went to work for the family business, Polk County Tile. In 1956, Homer married Barbara and began their 65 years of marriage. Homer laid tile full time through 1966. It was a relationship with a former teacher and principal, Earl Stokes, who mentored and eventually led Homer to pursue a new career in teaching. In 1966 Homer began the process many were not strong enough or willing to take, working full time and going to school at nights to work towards his teaching degree. Prior to obtaining his degree he would face some of life’s highest highs and lowest of lows.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Gary Lee Grandy

Gary Lee Grandy, age 77 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gary was born in Owosso, Michigan on January 13, 1945, son of the late Clarence & Dorothy Grandy. Gary was an avid reader and hiker, loved traveling (been...
SPRING HILL, TN
LkldNow

Thomas Leo Gaiser, 89

Thomas Leo Gaiser, self-taught Engineer, loving, modest, kind man of highest moral character who led his family by example now walks with Jesus after passing away at home March 22, 2022, at age 89 after a long illness with his loving wife caring for his needs. He enjoyed sharing kind humor, like during old age saying if he knew he was going to live this long he would have taken better care of himself.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Michael Dunn, New Apartments

MICHAEL DUNN: The trial of former City Commissioner Michael Dunn on a charge of second-degree murder is scheduled to start March 14. The judge in the case on Friday disallowed two defense witnesses from testifying and also denied a prosecution request to exclude information about the victim’s criminal history. More motions are set to be heard next Thursday.
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Kelli Stargel, Quentin Darrington

KELLI STARGEL, a Lakeland Republican, was honored with an hour-long, bipartisan sendoff as her 14th and final Florida legislative session ended. She served four years in the House and 10 in the Senate, where she capped her career as appropriations chair. With her time in the Legislature ending in November due to term limits, she says she has no current plans to run for another office but isn’t ruling it out either. (Subscribers-only story)
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Rick Olivo, COVID-19, Hubbell

RICK OLIVO, who founded the troupe that evolved into Lakeland Community Theatre, taught generations of visual artists and created the model for Lakeland’s Swansation sculptures, died Saturday at age 74. COVID-19 cases in Polk County declined for a seventh straight week to the kinds of levels seen in the...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LHS Mourns Father and Son Who Both Became Head Drum Majors

A father and son whose love of music led them both to legacies as Lakeland High School drum majors are being memorialized in Lakeland Saturday and in Tallahassee Monday following their deaths in an auto accident last weekend. The son, Aaron Bates II, was known to family and friends as...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Project Horizon: Publix Plans IT Expansion at Downtown FedEx Building

Publix Super Markets is planning to expand its information technology presence in downtown Lakeland by purchasing and upgrading the FedEx building and adding an estimated 100 new jobs in three years, according to Polk County documents. The Lakeland-based company is seeking $500,000 in local government incentives for the project and a partial exemption on ad valorem taxes related to its improvements on the property.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Thursday Forum Will Discuss Solutions to Homelessness in Lakeland

Solutions for the 3,700-plus Polk County public school students classified as homeless — living in shelters, budget motels, dangerously comprised dwellings or sofa-surfing with friends and family — will be among the topics discussed Thursday at a Lakeland forum on homelessness and affordable housing. “This year we are...
LAKELAND, FL
explore venango

Legends Young and Old Raise a K for 25

FRANKLIN, Pa. – A faculty vs. student game to raise money for the class of 2025 brought a Franklin basketball icon back to the bench. (Article by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) ​Coach Bill Hager took his spot as the high school seniors coach giving the younger kids a chance to see the man whose name is synonymous with Knight hoops and for fans to see his familiar face once again in his former second home.
FRANKLIN, PA
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy