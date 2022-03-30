Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Wallingford: police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Shots were fired in Wallingford early Sunday morning after someone interrupted the theft of catalytic converters, according to police.
Wallingford police officers responded to South Turnpike Road just after 2:30 a.m. for a shots fired incident where the victim reportedly interrupted the theft of catalytic converters.
After the victim interrupted the suspects, one of them fired a round from an unknown type of handgun, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police described the men as wearing ski-type masks and dark clothing. The men fled the scene in a brown, 2011 or newer Honda Accord bearing a possible Massachusetts registration, according to police.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Kajtor at (203) 294-2846.
