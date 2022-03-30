ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use This 6-Word Phrase the Next Time Your Kid Says, ‘I Can’t Do It!”

By Rachel Bowie
Cover picture for the articleAs parents, it’s quite something to see the pressure our kids put on themselves, even at a young age. My son is four and working hard to master his kid-sized scissors. He is eager to learn, but also gets incredibly frustrated when he can’t grip them quite the right way or...

Slate

I Can’t Believe My Own Family Is Leaving Me Out

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My twin sister has been treated for anxiety since we were 8, and our moms have always been really supportive of both of us; they never let my sister feel bad about her mental health issues. And until recently I never felt like they were favoring her over me when she needed more attention from them than I did. But we started high school this year, and it’s in person now and people are finally hanging out again—and since I get invited out a lot more than she does (if it’s not a by-invitation-only thing, I bring her along, but I can’t always do that, and she doesn’t really enjoy it even when I do), our moms have started doing something that makes me feel left out, and sometimes even angry. When I go to parties without my sister, they plan an at-home “party” for the three of them. My sister gets to choose what food they order, what movie they watch, what game they play, etc. Basically, they shower her with attention and affection.
The US Sun

My colleague’s naming her baby after medical word for POO because she ‘likes the sound’- I daren’t tell what she’s doing

WHENEVER a mum-to-be tells your their baby name, the polite thing to do is smile and gush over how sweet it is - even if you think it's absolutely terrible. That said, there are always exceptions to that rule - and one woman has been left in a VERY awkward position after finding out the weird meaning behind the name colleague wants to give her son.
The Independent

Pregnant woman reveals reactions on social media to her ‘very big’ bump: ‘That can’t be one baby’

A pregnant woman has been documenting how big her baby bump is and shared some of the amusing reactions she’s gotten to it on social media. On TikTok, Brooke Luney posts videos of her pregnancy journey, as she’s currently expecting her sixth child. During a recent interview with Today Parents, the mom discussed how her “very big” bump has started a conversation, both on and off social media.“It’s extra noticeable because I’m 4-foot-11 and I have a short torso,” she said. “Strangers will stop me in a store wanting to know if I’m expecting triplets.”She acknowledged how people have...
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
The US Sun

I’m a hairdresser and there’s a simple way to curl your hair in MINUTES – & you don’t even need tongs

WHETHER its curling tongs or straighteners, there are plenty of different ways to achieving the perfect curl. So, what if you don't what to fork out for electrical appliances?. Well, one savvy hairdresser, who is from the UK, has revealed a genius solution that will give you a salon-worthy finish in just a matter of minutes - and all you need is a hairdryer.
sciencealert.com

Facing The 'Terrible Twos'? Science Can Help You Deal With Toddler Tantrums

Meet Eli. He entered the second year of his life with gusto and now, aged 18 months, he is discovering new things every day including ideas he wants to try out immediately. Like, right now. Waiting is not an option. Combined with his passion for life he often becomes emotionally...
Vogue

“My Friends Have Ditched Me Now That I’m Pregnant”

I’m in a difficult situation. I’m 39, and pregnant. The path to get here was complicated and traumatic, which is why I was surprised when a number of my friends (including a close friend I’ve known since childhood) appear to have dumped me since I told them. I live in quite a rural area, and so the loss of a local friendship group is particularly challenging. All are trying for babies themselves and having difficulty conceiving, which I can empathise with. But I am shocked that they have decided, independently of each other, to cut me off for succeeding with a much-wanted pregnancy. I’m worried that I will have my baby and these friends will never know her. Is it my responsibility to fight for their friendship?
