ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Tuesday afternoon house fire displaces residents in Hutchinson

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The back portion of a Hutchinson home and its wrap around porch sustained most of the damage from a Tuesday afternoon fire. According...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Power Strip#Brush Fire#Hutchinson Fire#The Red Cross
Hutch Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
JC Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

Topeka 19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree, Sheriff says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Topeka on Sunday. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single vehicle injury accident near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road. A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

One dead as a result of traffic accident Friday near Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — An accident just before 3 p.m. Friday near Hutchinson claimed one life. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, deputies, along with Fire and EMS, responded to the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. for an injury accident. They found that a gray 1988 Chevrolet 1500 operated by an 18 year old male from Hutchinson was north bound on Halstead Rd. when he failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a gray 2018 GMC Yukon traveling east on 56th Ave.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy