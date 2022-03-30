Security guard found dead at popular Malibu shopping center

A security guard at a Malibu shopping center was found dead with blunt force trauma. KTLA

A security guard at a Malibu shopping center was found dead after an attack in the parking lot, cops said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said the security guard was found unresponsive by another employee at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the Trancas Country Market, a favorite celebrity haunt just off the Pacific Coast Highway.

The unidentified victim was in his late 50s and worked as the overnight guard at the shopping center, Sheriff’s officials said.

When deputies responded to the “person down” call, they found the guard laying in the parking lot and what looked like blunt force trauma injuries on his upper torso, authorities said.

Blood was also found near the body, Sheriff’s officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire personnel attempted to treat the guard, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are canvassing the area for any video that might have captured the incident and witnesses who may have some sort of information,” said Lt. Vincent M. Ursini during a press conference on Tuesday.

Officials said the victim worked as the overnight guard at the shopping center.

“We are still processing the crime scene … but early indications are that there hasn’t been any weapon recovered.”

Chris Frost, chairman of the Malibu Public Safety Commission, said employees at the popular shopping center are well-known by the patrons.

The guard was found lying in the parking lot with injuries to his upper torso.

“Most of these guys … have worked here for a long time,” Frost said at the press conference. “They aren’t guys who come in and work for a week and then they are gone. People in the neighborhoods know them.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has yet to release the guard’s identity and the cause of death.