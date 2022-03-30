ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Immanuel Quickley showing he has role as a point guard for Knicks

By Marc Berman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Immanuel Quickley got a lot of hype in his rookie year.

His turnaround from a sophomore-jinxed start to this second-year revival as a point guard hasn’t been glamorized because of the Knicks’ losing season.

But it’s real. And Quickley is showing he certainly could be a solid backup point guard at the least. Last season, playing off the ball, Quickley shone as a microwave scorer, ace free-throw shooter and 3-point menace.

Quickley’s two plays in the final 23 seconds of Monday’s 109-104 victory over the Bulls on Monday weren’t about points or shooting. The game-sealing 3-pointer by Alec Burks was set up by the Knicks backup point guard.

Quickley drove down the right of the lane, jumped in the air and fired a perfect bullet pass to Burks in the left corner. Burks drilled the catch-and-shoot 3 for a four-point game-breaking lead. On the ensuing possession, Quickley drew a charge on Bulls star DeMar DeRozan to end matters and give the Knicks their fourth straight win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzPES_0etk6wdR00
Immanuel Quickley

Quickley appeared on the MSG Networks’ postgame show but wasn’t asked specifically about the pass. Instead, he talked about his new comfort level running the point.

“Man, hours of film, so much film, seeing where I can be better and watching other great players and trying to learn as much as I can,’’ Quickley said. “I come in with an open mindset to get better. Guys around me are helping me and so are the coaches. It’s a great system we got.’’

The last time Quickley spoke to the media, after he willed the win in Miami on Friday night, he said it wasn’t necessarily a fact he got off to a rough start.

“That’s another opinion,’’ Quickley said. “You might say that it started slow for me. I know my shot wasn’t falling as much as I’m used to it, but I feel like I was playing good. I was making reads. I was playing defense.’’

Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of the Miami thriller. And he keeps on producing off the bench. In the past 18 games, Quickley, averaging 10.6 points, has shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range. That’s lifted his average to a still-modest 34.5 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4byc_0etk6wdR00
Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley speaks to the press after a game against the Heat.

In Tom Thibodeau’s estimation, drawing fouls was his calling card last season and that’s happening again since after the All-Star break.

Quickly was a master at drawing contact his rookie year in what the NBA has referred to as “non-basketball moves.’’ The referees have cracked down on calling those fouls and that hurt Quickley. However, Quickley recently is getting every kind of call.

“Quick, he’s herky-jerky going into his shooting motion,’’ Thibodeau said. “He was that way in college. That’s the way I liked how he played in the college game. He had that ability and free throws are very valuable. He’s a guy who helped you get into the bonus quickly, no pun intended. There was an adjustment period. He wasn’t getting the benefit of the doubt of those calls but then he’s found different ways to draw fouls. Good players do that.”

SG Quentin Grimes is listed as out versus the Hornets on Wednesday with a sore right knee. That’s the third straight game Grimes will miss after coming back recently from a dislocated right knee.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Randle did not seem happy after Knicks win

The New York Knicks defeated the Chicago Bulls in a hard-fought game on Monday night, but anyone who saw the way Julius Randle walked off the court would never have known. Randle had one of his worst games of the season in the 109-104 win. He scored just 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting, though he did grab 13 rebounds. After the final buzzer sounded, Randle hung his head, tossed the ball and headed to the locker room.
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
Reuters

Kristaps Porzingis pours in 35 to lead Wizards past Magic

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and the host Washington Wizards overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Wednesday night. Washington outscored Orlando 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Moves#Point Guard#Bulls#The Msg Networks
Reuters

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans to victory in return to Portland

CJ McCollum scored 25 points in his first visit to Portland as a visiting player to help the New Orleans Pelicans post a 117-107 victory over the slumping Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Brandon Ingram also scored 19 points and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy