Johnson City, TN

Two-Out Runs Power Bucs Past Highlanders

By Kenny Hawkins
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 29, 2022) – The tone of the game was set by Jackson Green’s (Blackwood, N.J.) first-inning grand slam.

The Bucs ended their 12-game homestand with yet another double-digit run, blasting past the Highlanders 14-9 at Thomas Stadium Tuesday night. The Bucs recorded their 12 th double-digit run game, the most since 2016 when the Blue & Gold had 16 such games all season.

Similar to Sunday’s affair, the first and last runs of the game were scored on a home run. With those long balls, the Blue & Gold have hit a home run in their last eight games and 12 of their last 16 outings.

