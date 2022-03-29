Waverly uses their sixth inning rampage to take down Huntington for their first win

CHILLICOTHE — Bring on the cold, the rain, or the high-powered Huntington offense, and none of that was enough to stop the Waverly Tigers from winning their first game of the season.

After losing their season opener to Wheelersburg, the Tigers' needed a bounce-back performance and got just that in their 21-15 win over Huntington on Tuesday night.

"Tonight we came up and battled for seven innings," Waverly head coach, Jeff Noble said. "Sometimes at the beginning of the year, your pitchers struggle to through as many strikes as you would want, but you still continue to battle and that is what we did."

It was evident from the first inning that both teams were playing like it was the beginning of the season.

Each team got three hits, making for a competitive, but fun inning of play.

The Tigers were up to bat first and started nicely after their leadoff batter, centerfielder Alex Boles hit a triple.

After him, two of the next three batters managed to not only get on base but scored.

First was second baseman Jase Hurd, whose RBI double brought Boles home in quick succession.

The very next batter, catcher JT Barnett got an RBI double of his own, which scored Hurd.

While Dawson Shoemaker was unable to make it three consecutive hits, he did earn an RBI after his groundout distracted the Huntsmen enough for Barnett to make it back home.

Luckily for the Huntsmen, that was the final run for the Tigers as they were able to strike out their next batter.

When it was Huntington's turn to hit, they did not disappoint.

Just as the Tigers' leadoff batter did, first baseman Braylon Leach hit a triple of his own, setting the tone for his team.

He reached home plate after the next batter, centerfielder, Caleb Smith, grounded out.

With the Huntsmen's next two batters, they got back-to-back doubles. The second came from pitcher Dalton Black and earned him an RBI.

As the second inning got underway, Waverly proved that their scoring was not a fluke.

They scored five runs, with the bulk of them coming after a 3RBI double by Barnett, which gave his team the strong 8-2 lead.

"I pride myself on leadership," Barnett said. "So having those kids behind me, I know that if they get runners on, I can hit them in. We can get a lot of wins that way."

That could have been enough to cause Huntington to lose hope, but instead, they came out more motivated than ever.

Each of their first four batters managed to get on base somehow, leading to the Tigers' making a change at pitcher.

Quinton Hurd was moved from pitcher to first baseman and was replaced by Christian Mossbarger.

The change did little to slow the Huntsmen's gaining momentum, who at this point made it an 8-3 game.

After an RBI on a sac-fly and consecutive walks, Waverly's lead was 8-5, and Huntington had just one out against them.

That was when the designated hitter, Matthew Jordan made one of the biggest plays of the game.

He sent the ball flying up centerfield for a 3RBI double, tying the game at eight to end the second inning.

With his team's resiliency on full display, Coach Yates said that his team was able to answer the call when they were up to bat.

"I think that the team did a really good job of fighting," Yates said. "We battled to get the ball in play and kept hitting the ball hard. I liked our effort offensively, but defensively not so much.

In hopes of keeping themselves rolling, the Huntsmen made a pitching change of their own.

They replaced starter Dalton Black with Braylon Leach at the top of the third inning.

The change worked because after holding the Tigers scoreless for the first time, the Huntsmen had a chance to take the lead.

They did just that after a run scored by right fielder, Alan Smith gave his team the 9-8 lead.

Now on the losing side for the first time, the Tigers were in need of the spark that had propelled in the game's first two innings.

They got precisely that when Barnett returned to the plate.

He got his fifth RBI of the game after an RBI single tied the game at nine.

Shortly after that, Waverly re-took the lead after a hit by Mossbarger traveled deep down the rightfield line to become a 2RBI triple, giving Waverly the 11-9 lead.

However, if the game has taught us anything, it is that you cannot keep a good Huntsman down.

Despite facing two outs, Huntington had bases loaded and was determined to bring home at least one of them.

Leach understood his assignment and drilled a pitch deep into the outfield for a 3RBI triple, regaining the lead 12-11 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

As poised as ever, the Tigers refused to the Huntsmen get too comfortable with being on top.

An RBI triple by LT Jordan tied the game at 12 in the top of the fifth inning.

At the top of the sixth inning, the Tigers were in a perfect position to get back on top.

With the bases loaded and no outs, left fielder Peyton Harris helped them do just that with an RBI single. It was followed by another RBI single by right fielder Hunter Hauck.

The runs just kept on coming as the Tigers scored seven more before the Huntsmen could secure three outs against them.

This included a 2RBI double by Jordan, his second hit of the night.

To try to stop the bleeding, the Huntsmen made another pitching change, moving Seth Throckmorton from shortstop to pitcher.

Now with a commanding 21-12 lead, Coach Noble said that the performance was something he had hoped to see for years now.

"We have been waiting on that for a couple of years now," Noble said. "We have had good hitters, but have not been able to produce the way that we have wanted to. Hopefully, we have turned the corner on that and continue to swing it like we did last night."

The Huntsmen were not able to respond until the seventh inning when they scored three more runs, but not enough to get the win.