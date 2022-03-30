Public memorial for Everett Officer Dan Rocha set for Monday

EVERETT, Wash. — For the second time in as many weeks, a Western Washington community is preparing to say a final goodbye to a fallen officer.

This time, the sad duty belongs to Everett police, who are planning a public memorial service for officer Dan Rocha, killed outside a North Everett Starbucks after a violent encounter with a convicted felon.

The service for officer Rocha will be held Monday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Everett police chose the Angel of the Winds Arena so that anyone from the public can participate in celebrating the 41-year-old officer’s life.

“As many people who would like to are able to come pay their respects and show their support for officer Rocha,” said officer Kerby Duncan.

He says that is why they are grateful the large-capacity arena — just several blocks away from a growing makeshift memorial — was available.

“Yeah, we’ve had such a huge outpouring of support from the community,” said officer Duncan. “And they’ve just been so wonderful throughout this difficult time. We want to make sure it’s open to the public.”

It is clearly visible how much officer Rocha’s line-of-duty murder has touched this community. The ever-growing display outside Everett police headquarters is drawing people from across the North Sound and beyond.

“I escaped Romania about 35 years ago, through bullets,” said Diana Johnson of Everett. “And I came to the United States to be free. So, therefore my heart goes to this family.”

“And it just impressed me the amazing amount of public, like condolences by the public,” said Kerrie Comstock, who stopped in Everett on her way to her Seattle job from her home in Bellingham. “Yeah, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s just really sad that this is happening in our community to people that are keeping us safe.”

We are expecting more details about the memorial service over the next few days.

The suspect is being held at the Snohomish County Jail on bail of $5 million.

As you might guess, officer Rocha’s death has deeply impacted the families of other police officers.

