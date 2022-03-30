Beatrice baseball wins first two games of the week, dominates Fairbury

A season ago the Glacier boys won its 10th consecutive divisional title and the state AA tennis crown and appear poised to be a top team again this year. “The boys are looking tough,” Glacier tennis coach Josh Munro said. “They’re going to be really competitive. We have a really tough and solid group of juniors that got a lot of experience and put in a ton of work this offseason.” The Wolfpack remains mostly intact from the 2021 championship team, with the notable loss being Rory Smith, a two-time state singles champion. Harrison Sanders, third at state in doubles a year...

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 25 MINUTES AGO