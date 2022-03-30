ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice baseball wins first two games of the week, dominates Fairbury

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE - Beatrice just keeps on rolling. The Orangemen won their first two games of the week, 10-5 on Monday over Seward and a complete domination of Fairbury 24-1 on Tuesday....

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Kearney Hub

Long layoff benefits Kearney Catholic boys in win over Hastings

KEARNEY – The Kearney Catholic boys soccer team took advantage of a long layoff to come back Tuesday to get a 2-0 win over Hastings. The win followed a 2-0 win over York in the season opener 12 days ago, and while Hastings was playing its fifth game, the Stars weren’t at a disadvantage.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crete names new girls basketball coach

CRETE, NE — The Cardinals have their new leader for their girls basketball program. Crete Activities Director Matt Martin announced Britt Ehlers will be taking over as the team's head coach. "CPS is excited to welcome Coach Ehlers to Crete and the Cardinal family," Martin wrote in a statement...
CRETE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

APRIL 1 (4:20 PM CT) - Beatrice vs Waverly (NCN TV)

WAVERLY - The game between Beatrice and Waverly will be televised live on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online starting at 4:20 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!. If you have...
WAVERLY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff boys, girls fall to North Platte

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff boys and girls soccer teams in action Monday taking on Class A foes North Platte. Bearcat boys hosting North Platte in the end Bulldogs holding on to earn a 2-0 win. Scottsbluff now 1-2 on the season with both losses coming to Class A teams.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Top Plays of March

College and high school basketball playoffs, paired with the start of spring sports, makes the month of March one of the busiest months of the year. Here is a look at the top ten plays from the month:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead, Glacier netters on Helena courts today

A season ago the Glacier boys won its 10th consecutive divisional title and the state AA tennis crown and appear poised to be a top team again this year. “The boys are looking tough,” Glacier tennis coach Josh Munro said. “They’re going to be really competitive. We have a really tough and solid group of juniors that got a lot of experience and put in a ton of work this offseason.” The Wolfpack remains mostly intact from the 2021 championship team, with the notable loss being Rory Smith, a two-time state singles champion. Harrison Sanders, third at state in doubles a year...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Sioux City Journal

Northwestern football announces 2022 schedule

SIOUX CITY-- Familiar faces, familiar places. The Northwestern College football team will open its 2022 season on the road against arch-rival Morningside, the Red Raiders' announced in a press release on Wednesday, the fourth time in the span of 16 months that the two teams will face off. After finishing...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney home track meet named the John Ganser meet

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A long-time Sidney coach was honored by the Raiders' track and field program this week. The Sidney track and field team named its home meet after Coach John Ganser, who taught and coached at the school for 41 years. Ganser coached track, football and wrestling for the...
SIDNEY, NE
York News-Times

T-Wolves’ Emma Olsen to continue volleyball journey at Nebraska Wesleyan

EXETER – For four years, Emma Olsen left her mark on the volleyball court for Exeter-Milligan. The setter surpassed 2,000 career assists during her senior season while helping the Timberwolves reach the state tournament last fall for the first time since 2018, and her 2,438 career assists ranks second in program history.
EXETER, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Boys Golf Team Edges Holdrege and Cozad to Win Holdrege Triangular

The Broken Bow boys golf team traveled to Holdrege on Tuesday for a triangular with Holdrege and Cozad. The Broken Bow varsity won the nine hole event with a team total 177 which was one shot better than both Holdrege and Cozad who each finished with a team total 178. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow had the low round of the day with a 41 and Broken Bow’s Austin Harvey was one shot behind with a 42. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included: Carsten Fox – 44, Zak Gaffney – 50, and JR Schaaf – 52.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Baseball
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City baseball bests Wahoo in 14 innings

Wahoo, NE - Impending weather in southeast Nebraska put into question if the Nebraska City Pioneer baseball would even be able get their game in with the Wahoo Warriors. It turns out that both teams would play what would amount to two games worth of baseball as the Pioneers would win an extra inning thriller 7-5 in 14 innings at the historic Sam Crawford field in Wahoo.
WAHOO, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest girls basketball coach Moerer leaving program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest girls basketball coach Russ Moerer is leaving the program after four seasons, according to a team source directly familiar with the development. No reasons were given at this time, but Northwest Activies Director Matt Fritsche responded to a Local4 social media post announcing Moerer’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers pull back from multimedia rights deal with JMI LLC

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The University of Nebraska appears to be back on the market for a media provider for Husker athletics. NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in an email Thursday that the Huskers have been unable to come to a final agreement on a previously arranged deal with JMI Sports LLC. The Huskers had announced a 12-year multimedia rights deal worth up to $215 million in March.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cougar notes: Scottsbluff’s Bewley signs with WNCC volleyball

Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley was juggling between playing tennis or volleyball in college. In the end, she picked volleyball and signed to play at Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday. Bewley becomes the first Scottsbluff volleyball player to sign with WNCC in over 10 years. The last Bearcat to sign...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

