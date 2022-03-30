ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Animal Care and Volunteer Club Meeting

 2 days ago

Hosting a no-bake dog treat making...

WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
One Green Planet

7 Ways to Care for a Deaf Animal

If you are wondering how to best care for a deaf animal, this article should help shed some light on the situation. Having a deaf animal will have certain challenges and require a few tweaks to your lifestyle but these tips should help you learn how to take care of your deaf pet and make their life a little bit easier!
ANIMALS
FOX Carolina

Rescue needs help after taking in newborn puppies that lost mother

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue says even though they are full, they couldn’t turn away a litter of newborn puppies that needed help. A spokesperson said the mother of the puppies died while giving birth to them last week and a partner shelter contacted Brother Wolf looking for someone to save them.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Animal shelters warn of a looming crisis and call on Americans to help

When the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced animal shelters across the country to close their doors, Americans answered the desperate calls for help by adopting and fostering pets. Now as we head into the third year of the pandemic, a new crisis looms — so rescue advocates are hoping...
PETS
People

Rescue Flight Helps 21 Dogs — Including Puppies Saved from Slaughterhouse Truck — Find Love

Twenty-one rescue dogs are on their way to getting the happy homes they deserve after a traumatic start to life. According to a press release from Lady Freethinker, the animal rescue nonprofit helped coordinate a rescue flight with the World of Angels Foundation from China to Vancouver, Canada, for the 21 canines. Rescuers saved the dogs from dangerous situations across China, including the dog meat trade and puppy mills, reports Lady Freethinker.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
Amy Christie

Gratitude in every shape: Dog thanks woman when she feeds her puppies

A mother’s love is special, and that doesn’t go just for humans. A dog who had puppies to feed and couldn’t find food for them just proved gratitude can be anywhere. The little things will always make a difference. And when a woman stopped and gave food to the puppies, the whole atmosphere changed.
Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
98.3 The KEY

Adorable Cat Poses Like a Centerfold in Adoption Profile Picture

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday and we've got another great cat up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention. Hubert is a bundle of energy and LOVES playing with the small dogs in his current home. He will cuddle with them, wrestle with them, and genuinely loves just about any attention he can receive.
PETS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Are you able to adopt Kane?

Kane is an Alaskan Malamute/Husky mix. Typical of northern breeds, Kane is strong willed and stubborn. These dogs are very loving with their people. Kane is 6 years old and came to a shelter when his owner decided he did not want him any more. Kane is working very hard on crate training and house training and is learning very quickly. Northern breeds are very intelligent dogs and need to be given lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
PETS
The Guardian

‘Strangers tell me: “Your dog is really fat!”’ How pets from cats to gerbils are being forced to diet

Eight-year-old chocolate labrador Blue is shaped like a barrel and has a slow, lumbering gait. Rolls of fat bulge from his collar; his belly hangs low, skimming the ground. Mournful eyes look out from a jowly face. Blue is on a diet, you see, and he’s hating every minute of it. No more juicy rabbit ears or plump chicken feet. He sneaked some cake earlier in the week from the kitchen floor, but his owner, Mary, got it away before he could finish it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.

