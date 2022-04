Clint Sintim, to Nick Jackson, is “a dude,” and by the way he said it, you got a sense of the respect, bordering on reverence, he meant by it. “He’s been there, he’s been at UVA, he’s been a second-round pick, I mean, he’s been everywhere we all want to go. So, at this point and stage in my career, like, just learning from him and seeing everything that he has to offer, it’s just been unreal and just an honor to learn from him,” said Jackson, a senior inside linebacker, and a “dude” in his own right, Virginia’s leading tackler in 2021, with 117.

