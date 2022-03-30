ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Authorities seek tips on missing 3-year-old last seen in Mendota

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – A multi-state bulletin has gone out seeking information on the whereabouts of a 3-year-old boy reportedly last seen in the area. The...

Law & Crime

Nevada Man Charged with Kidnapping in Case of Still-Missing 18-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Waiting for Work Shuttle in Parking Lot

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a case about a missing Nevada teenager who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, law enforcement authorities have announced. Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, Nev., stands accused of kidnapping with regards to the March 12, 2022 disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen alive in surveillance footage from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nev. just after 5:00 a.m. on the day in question. In the video, according to law enforcement, Irion can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her parked car. The missing woman is believed to have been waiting for a shuttle to take her to work at a nearby Panasonic factory where she was employed in the battery manufacturing department.
FERNLEY, NV
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Saturday crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the identity of a person who died in a motor vehicle crash on Peoria Road Saturday evening. Allmon said the person was 31-year-old Matthew Cottrill who was taken to a Springfield hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. An autopsy was done […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Baltimore. Montoya Cure, 39, has been missing since March 10. He was last spotted in the 500 block of N. Calvert Street, according to authorities. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 128 pounds, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cure can contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.
BALTIMORE, MD
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies man killed in I-55 crash in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday has been identified. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 51-year-old Jeffrey P. Ray of Naperville died of head injuries after hitting the rear of a semi-truck trailer. His toxicology is pending.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

