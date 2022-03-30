The Story of Tap

After CODA made history with the first Oscar best picture winner for a streaming service, Apple and its Apple TV+ platform are set to rerelease the watershed movie for Deaf representation in theaters from April 1.
After also winning the best supporting actor Oscar, for Troy Kotsur, and the best adapted screenplay trophy, for writer-director Siân Heder, CODA will return to theaters with open captions to be accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing. The limited theatrical run will fill over 600 U.S. movie theaters.
