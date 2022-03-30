ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

The Story of Tap

chapman.edu
 2 days ago

A week of public and classroom performances and interactive events to celebrate this uniquely American art...

events.chapman.edu

digitalspy.com

CODA to get cinema release with captions following Oscar win

If the Oscar-winning film CODA was not already breaking stereotypes, it will continue to do so with its re-release in cinemas. After making history at the Oscars, the Best Picture-winning movie will be back in cinemas – this time with captions. From this Friday (April 1), 600 venues will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Steven Spielberg Says He'll Never Make Another Musical Following West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's latest film, West Side Story, is currently up for seven Academy Awards. The musical is competing for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director. This marks Spielberg's eighth Best Director nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan) and his eleventh Best Picture nomination (he previously won for Schindler's List). Despite West Side Story's success, Spielberg recently shared that he will not be helming any more musicals.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
CNET

Prime Video: The 35 Best Movies to Watch

Master (2022) -- Thriller starring Regina Hall. Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university that may disguise something sinister. : Prime Video: The 32 Best TV Shows to Watch | Everything You Need to Know to Sign Up for Amazon Prime Video. Best Amazon...
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Just One Kiss (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up. Startattle.com – Just One Kiss 2022. Just One Kiss is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jeff Beesley (Borderline Normal, Dolan’s...
MOVIES
KING-5

Tapping into what makes you awesome

SEATTLE — Author Nataly Kogan says we can all embrace the "awesome humanness" we all possess. Kogan says that long before the pandemic gripped the world, blurring the lines between home and work, we had become a nation suffering unprecedented levels of burnout. Burnout has become one of the most talked about workplace and life topics, and its impact is far-reaching.
SEATTLE, WA
CNET

Disney Is Making a Documentary About Jim Henson, Beloved 'Muppets' Creator

A new documentary will focus on the life of Muppets creator Jim Henson (assuming certified diva Miss Piggy doesn't find a way to steal the spotlight). The doc promises to be "the definitive portrait of Henson," according to a release, and it'll be directed and produced for Disney by Ron Howard.
MOVIES
Mashed

How Pixar Created The Food In Turning Red

A lot has happened since 2007 — the year Pixar released "Ratatouille," which was considered to be a cutting-edge animated film thanks to its take on French haute cuisine. Per The New York Times, the animation crew learned how to cook in order to prep for the movie, and hung out at The French Laundry with Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller. Back then, the Pixar crew admitted to struggling with how to draw and animate food. Director of photography and lighting Sharon Calahan said, "We didn't want something to look really photo-real. If it starts looking too real, it starts getting pretty disturbing."
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple re-releasing 'CODA' in theatres, with subtitles

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Following its Best Picture win at the Oscars, "CODA" is being given a theatrical re-release byApple TV+, and will again be presented with with captions on all screenings.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner ‘CODA’ in Theaters

After CODA made history with the first Oscar best picture winner for a streaming service, Apple and its Apple TV+ platform are set to rerelease the watershed movie for Deaf representation in theaters from April 1. After also winning the best supporting actor Oscar, for Troy Kotsur, and the best adapted screenplay trophy, for writer-director Siân Heder, CODA will return to theaters with open captions to be accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing. The limited theatrical run will fill over 600 U.S. movie theaters.More from The Hollywood ReporterWanda Sykes, "Still Traumatized" by Oscars Slap, Says She Is Disappointed Will...
MOVIES
Deadline

Noah Beck To Produce & Star In Rom-Com ‘The QB Bad Boy And Me’ For Wattpad Webtoon Studios, Creator+

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Social media phenom Noah Beck is set to make his feature acting debut in The QB Bad Boy and Me, an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Creator+ and Wattpad Webtoon Studios. The film is based Tay Marley’s Wattpad novel of the same name, which has registered over 30 million reads on the digital platform, and in published form has come in as one of Wattpad Books’ top-selling titles. It centers on Dallas Bryan, a high school cheerleader impassioned by the art of dance who hopes to use it as a means of escaping...
MOVIES
Polygon

With the animated Netflix feature Apollo 10 1/2, Richard Linklater finally finds perspective

This review comes out of the 2022 media expo SXSW, where Polygon sent writers to look at the next wave of upcoming releases. Richard Linklater specializes in nostalgia. His coming-of-age movies, from Dazed and Confused to Everybody Wants Some to Boyhood, immerse his audience in a specific place and era, capturing the nuances of its day-to-day life with characters that feel real. In his latest project, the rotoscoped Netflix film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, that time and place is as much a fantasy as it is a personal, autobiographical reality. But in its more realistic elements, it explores how hope for the future and horror of the present blend in the eyes of one suburban child.
TV & VIDEOS
Teen Vogue

Black Women Filmmakers Are Leading an Exciting Era for Horror Movies

The success of Jordan Peele’s critically-acclaimed 2017 film, Get Out, marked the beginning of a mainstream resurgence in horror films — especially those that center Black people and Black experiences. Since then, we’ve seen a number of horror projects that go beyond the mythical monsters that are created in the imaginations of storytellers. Like Peele, the writers and directors of several of today’s horror television and film projects are pushing themselves and audiences to think more critically about what truly makes a monster.
MOVIES
Collider

'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' in Development at HBO With Andy Muschietti and Jason Fuchs

Get ready to travel back to Derry. According to Variety, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have announced the development of an It prequel series, titled Welcome to Derry. Andy Muschietti, the director of the two films in 2017 and 2019, will return to executive produce the series, alongside his sister Barbara Muschietti. Jason Fuchs will also return to the Stephen King material as both writer and executive producer, with the series expected to include the origins of Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård).
TV SERIES
News On 6

Dino's Movie Moment: 'Morbius'

From the military to "Morbius" and two lives of crime, movie theaters will be packed this weekend with new films. Our Movie Man Dino Lalli has a preview of what's coming to theaters.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Moonfall’ Blu-Ray and Digital Special Features Include Audio Commentary, a Documentary About the Moon, and More

If like many people you missed Roland Emmerich’s newest epic movie Moonfall in theaters, Lionsgate announced that you will be able to catch up with the outer space adventure as soon as tomorrow. The digital release of the movie is programmed to launch on April 1, with a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release to follow later on the same month. The story follows a group of astronauts who embark on a last-resort mission when the Moon is knocked from its orbit and enters a collision course with Earth.
MOVIES

