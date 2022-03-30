ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Happy birthday, Janet! Woman celebrates 111th birthday, gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A special birthday party was held for a woman who turned 111 years old Tuesday. She has now officially surpassed the average life expectancy for an American woman by 33 years. Janet Wharton celebrated her 111th birthday. Lovingly known as "Nanny" among her...

