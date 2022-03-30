OJ Simpson Weighs In, Says Will Smith Was Wrong But That He “Understands The Sentiment”

By now everybody on the planet has weighed in on the slap heard ’round the world at the Oscars the other night, when Will Smith walked up onstage and smacked Chris Rock for telling a joke about his wife Jada. We’ve heard from Joe Rogan, Denny Hamlin, Jim Carrey, and of course, Wheeler Walker Jr.

Most people seem to fall on Chris Rock’s side on the whole thing, but there are also people who understand how Will had been pushed too far and finally snapped.

And speaking of people who just snap and commit violence for no reason, OJ Simpson has now weighed in too.

The Juice posted a video on his Twitter account and said that people are chasing him down to ask him about the Will Smith situation. (OJ should be used to being chased…)

So whose side is OJ Simpson on?

Well he thinks that Will was wrong – but he understands the sentiment. (We know you do, OJ).

“It was unfortunate. I think Will was wrong.

Look, I understood the feeling. Now, in my life I’ve been through a lot of crap when I was raising two young kids and every comedian in the country had an OJ routine. And don’t think I wouldn’t want to b-slap a couple of those guys.”

Man, OJ’s really mellowed out these days when he only wants to slap people now.

“But you gotta accept, it’s humor. And I didn’t even think that was all that egregious. I thought it was a semi-unfunny joke, but I dunno, I don’t get it.”

OJ also says that if he had done what Will Smith had done he would have gotten life without parole, which I somehow don’t think is true because…well, you know.

But hey, if there’s anybody who understands what it’s like to be on edge because another man is sleeping with your wife, it’s OJ.