ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado Watch, Severe Storm Warnings Issued For Multiple Counties

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXP2z_0etk1U9Q00

Strong and severe storms could be moving through Oklahoma, with the potential of producing hail or tornadoes. The storm is expected to last from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A tornado watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner County until 7:00am.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the following counties:

  1. Kay until 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
  2. McIntosh until 12:24 am on Wednesday.
  3. Okfuskee until 12:45 am on Wednesday.
  4. Osage until 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctLhS_0etk1U9Q00

Comments / 0

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

789K+

Views

Related
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Oklahoma State
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Storm Warnings#Severe Storm#Extreme Weather
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
Magnolia State Live

Winds rip roof off of Mississippi motel

Winds tore off a portion of a motel roof Wednesday afternoon in Brookhaven. Anna Thomas, assistant manager of America’s Best Value Inn, said the wind lifted a portion of the metal roof and deposited it onto two customer-owned vehicles. “No one was hurt, thankfully,” Thomas said. Insurance and...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy