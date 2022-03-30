Tornado Watch, Severe Storm Warnings Issued For Multiple Counties

Strong and severe storms could be moving through Oklahoma, with the potential of producing hail or tornadoes. The storm is expected to last from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A tornado watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner County until 7:00am.

A severe storm warning has been issued for the following counties: