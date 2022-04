With many people working from home and away from their IT teams, it can be difficult to troubleshoot issues over a message or video call. Sometimes the best option is virtual tech support, but many of these systems are expensive and require you to be an enterprise user or administrator to access them. Enter Chrome Remote Desktop, a free, web-based application designed to help give and receive virtual tech support with a Google account. Here's how to access and use the feature to give and receive tech support.

SOFTWARE ・ 19 DAYS AGO