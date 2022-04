RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable woman last seen on Saturday. Rosaline Powell was last seen by her brother at their home on Flora Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, when she told her brother she was going to walk to the store, according to deputies.

