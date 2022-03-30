Indian Affairs to host Tribal consultations on changes to fee-to-trust & gaming compact regulations

If you're not yet familiar with the name Wilma Mankiller, you probably will be soon: The trailblazing former Cherokee Nation chief is coming to a U.S. quarter near you. When Mankiller – whose family surname refers to an ancestral tribal military rank – died in 2010 at the age of 64, she was remembered as a feminist pioneer and fierce advocate for Native Americans. Now, she's again being honored – this time, with her image emblazoned on a new series of U.S. quarters rolling out this year, honoring iconic women from American history.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO