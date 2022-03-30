ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Affairs to host Tribal consultations on changes to fee-to-trust & gaming compact regulations

 2 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs today announced that it will hold nation-to-nation consultations with Tribes on draft amendments to two different regulations, one regarding the fee-to-trust process and one regarding Class III gaming compacts. The potential changes to these separate regulations...

