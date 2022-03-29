ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The streak is over, Notre Dame Baseball gets back in win column

By Michael Chen
 2 days ago
It has been a very difficult two weeks for the Irish baseball team. First getting swept at Louisville, having their midweek game against Northwestern postponed, then losing the series opener to Virginia Tech and having the weather cancel the remainder of the series. Notre Dame last won a game on March 15th and two weeks from that date, their four-game losing streak is finally over.

The bats were hot and the pitching was very solid, as the Irish defeated Northern Illinois, 11-2 at Frank Eck Stadium. It must have been a huge weight off the shoulders of the Irish, finally getting a chance to celebrate a win again.

Although starter Liam Simon only went 2 and 2/3 innings, the did enough to set the tone for the pitching staff. He allowed the only runs of the game, one unearned, as the remaining pitchers (Roman Kimball, Jack Findlay, Radek Birkholz and Jackson Dennies) each saw their outings end without giving up a run.

Offensively it was Jared Miller and Zach Prajzner leading the charge, both driving in two runs each with Prajzner topping the team with three hits on the day. The Irish will hit the road this weekend as they travel to Tallahassee to face off against Florida State in a three-game set that begins Friday night.

