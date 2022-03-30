American response to Ukraine strife is disheartening

Dear Editor,

Americans now need to look to Ukraine for examples of bravery and heroism. The coverage of multimillionaire oligarchs and mega-yachts are highlighted while children and pregnant women are being bombed out of their homes and rooms and old people and their dogs are facing down the incredibly “brave” Russian soldiers.

Then we look to American advertising that is still selling us Subarus, trucks, vacations to Italy, restaurants. Really, we are still occupied with continuing our comforts and class consciousness. I am humiliated to be called an American. This is what it looks like to lose your soul.

Leslie Caron, Middlebury

