ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Duke arrives in New Orleans for historic clash with UNC in Final Four

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjRNs_0etk0LUK00

Duke and North Carolina are taking their much talked about and often debated men's basketball rivalry on the road to a place it has never been.

The neighboring schools are preparing for another first in a series filled with big-name players and intense finishes: playing each other in the NCAA tournament. It seems fitting the matchup comes in the Final Four, with a berth in the championship game on the line.

It's an intriguing script for Saturday night's showdown in New Orleans.

Duke ran North Carolina off its own court in the teams' first meeting this season. The Tar Heels exacted revenge by spoiling retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski's final home game in what appeared to be their last battle with Coach K.

A third meeting wasn't something either wanted to talk about to start the week, not when Krzyzewski's Blue Devils were first to earn their spot to the Big Easy and not when Hubert Davis' Tar Heels followed a day later.

They have to now.

"To me, the thing is, I think we're going to have two really good teams play against one another," Krzyzewski said Tuesday, three days after beating Arkansas to claim the West Region title. "Whereas, the last two games we were better than them at that point and they were better than us at the other point. And now we'll see what happens."

The Tar Heels continued their second-half surge by beating underdog Saint Peter's on Sunday to win the East Region crown and reach an NCAA-record 21st Final Four despite being a No. 8 seed.

While Davis is surprised the teams have somehow never run into each other in the NCAAs, he shrugged off questions about the significance of the meeting beyond the chance to play for a national title.

"Duke-Carolina, the significance, Coach K's last season - those things, even though that it is a story, and that's relevant, it doesn't help us on the floor," Davis said. "So our focus is on what helps us on the floor, and it's our preparation, our practice and our play.

"I've told the guys, 'You've got to turn down or turn off the noise from the phone, the family, the friends and the fans. And focus on what's ahead of us.'"

The fierce rivalry between programs with a combined 11 NCAA championships has long been an annual must-watch event. It's a series featuring names like Jordan, Laettner, Hill and Jamison, among them. It also has had star power on the sideline, with Krzyzewski battling Hall of Famers like the late Dean Smith and Roy Williams before now facing a first-year coach in former UNC and NBA player Davis.

The teams had come close to this moment only once before, in 1991. That's when both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels reached the Final Four in Indianapolis.

But the Tar Heels, with Davis as a player and Smith the coach, lost the first semifinal to a Kansas team coached by Williams. Then Duke stunned everyone by beating undefeated and reigning national champion UNLV in the second game, creating a what-could've-been scenario as the Blue Devils went on to beat Williams' Jayhawks for Krzyzewski's first of five NCAA championships.

Now it's finally happening, but the script for Round 3 is unclear considering how wildly different the teams' two regular-season meetings ended.

The Blue Devils won the first by 20 points in February, dominating behind a star-level performance from freshman A.J. Griffin in particular. Duke looked sharp from the outset, rolling to a 31-8 lead while looking completely unbothered by a crowd booing relentlessly in its own farewell to Krzyzewski in his final trip to Chapel Hill.

By the end, they were celebrating 3-pointers and dunks in a preening performance on the Tar Heels' homecourt, sending fans fleeing for the exits with five minutes left. It was a performance that led junior Wendell Moore Jr. said afterward illustrated how his team loves big games and "being the villain."

The performance only further heightened questions about the Tar Heels' toughness and their lack of a competitive response in blowout losses to Tennessee, Kentucky, Miami and Wake Forest earlier in the season.

Yet their trajectory changed in the rematch to close the regular season, turning an improving team into one determined to prove its mettle in one of the game's toughest environments. And it came amid the pomp and heightened emotion with Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium that made it feel more like a spectacle than ever, starting with a pregame ceremony and photo with more than 90 of his former players.

The Tar Heels ignored all of it, playing instead with a fearless fire and confidence lacking in that first meeting.

Davis stuck with his five starters in a substitution-free second half that saw the Tar Heels shoot 59% and score 55 points. And by the end, the Tar Heels were celebrating a double-digit victory on "Coach K Court" and had Krzyzewski apologizing to the crowd in an awkward warm-up to the postgame ceremony in his honor.

"And I'll tell you," he said, "this season isn't over, all right?"

It seems he was talking about this year's rivalry, too.

"Just us meeting at this time, especially after beating them in Cameron, it just makes for the perfect story," UNC junior big man Armando Bacot said. "And I think it'll definitely be one of the biggest college games of all time."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Joemazurabc11
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: UNC Fans Are Not Happy With J.J. Redick

North Carolina fans were never going to be fond of J.J. Redick, but the former Duke star’s comments this week only added to their hatred for him. Leading up to this Saturday’s Final Four matchup between the longtime Tobacco Road rivals, Redick appeared on ESPN’s First Take and accused UNC supporters of having an inferiority complex.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy