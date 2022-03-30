Spring Planting Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Mike Chubboy from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore joined us on April 1 to share a delicious recipe from the restaurant. In Europe, Jägerschnitzel is a hearty mushroom sauce. At Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant we create our Jäger sauce from our Beef Paprikas. So, I commandeer about 2 cups of this sauce to become the base for my Jäger sauce. To it, I add quartered, halved or whole sauteed mushrooms. My clients really respond well to the juiciness and meatiness of larger mushrooms. I develop my sauce with a dry brown gravy mix, trying to achieve a pleasant thickness. Without over sauteing the mushrooms, I place the sauteed mushrooms on both my schnitzel and mashed potatoes before pouring on my Jäger sauce. The hot sauce is generously poured over the meal.

KILGORE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO