Spring Planting Day

KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texan flees Ukraine for Poland with women, children from ministry. Max and Amanda Fetisova run a ministry in...

www.ktre.com

The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Farm and Dairy

Market volatility, uncertainty loom over spring planting

Farmers are facing high commodity prices, high input costs and high stakes this spring as planting season approaches. In 2021, ag retailers and the fertilizer industry warned about price increases and possible shortages for fertilizer and herbicides this spring. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, fertilizer prices, exports, commodity prices and the energy industry have all seen impacts on the global scale. That’s on top of previous pandemic issues, trade disruption and weather impacts.
SALEM, OH
KTRE

Pres. Biden meets with parents of Marine imprisoned in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) - The parents of a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia have met at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior staffers. That’s according to the White House and a spokesman for Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas. Their son, Trevor Reed, has been jailed...
GRANBURY, TX
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, April 2 (Reuters) - A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will make another attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on Saturday as Russian forces looked to be regrouping for new attacks in the southeast. Mariupol, encircled since the early days of...
ADVOCACY
KTRE

Jägerschnitzel by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Mike Chubboy from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore joined us on April 1 to share a delicious recipe from the restaurant. In Europe, Jägerschnitzel is a hearty mushroom sauce. At Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant we create our Jäger sauce from our Beef Paprikas. So, I commandeer about 2 cups of this sauce to become the base for my Jäger sauce. To it, I add quartered, halved or whole sauteed mushrooms. My clients really respond well to the juiciness and meatiness of larger mushrooms. I develop my sauce with a dry brown gravy mix, trying to achieve a pleasant thickness. Without over sauteing the mushrooms, I place the sauteed mushrooms on both my schnitzel and mashed potatoes before pouring on my Jäger sauce. The hot sauce is generously poured over the meal.
KILGORE, TX
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 1)

As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Russian officials said that Ukrainian helicopters struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 20 miles from the border with Ukraine. Ukraine refused to confirm or deny the report. It is the first time Russia has reported a Ukrainian airstrike on Russian soil.
MILITARY

